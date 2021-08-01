This graceful Baldwinsville Village home is the perfect mix of historic charm & updated style. If you've dreamed of the character of an older home with original hardwood floors & stairway balusters, but also wanted the newness of an updated kitchen and baths, then you've found your dream home. Situated on a large deep lot with plenty of parking & a 2 car garage, this is the home for you. 5 full bedrooms all great size, on the second floor & an office/bedroom with newly installed desk/cabinet area on the first floor. Completely remodeled within the last 8 years with timeless style and quality upgrades, this home is a rare find. Kitchen is updated with a 5 burner gas stovetop, granite counters,breakfast bar/island, large pantry & stainless steel appliances. Bedroom sizes are impressive with California Closets installed. Take a look at the walk up attic, so many possibilities there! A large full basement provides for plenty of dry storage & work out area. A 3 season porch to sit & enjoy your morning coffee & admire your private yard. Take a walk to the Village for shopping and dinner. **Delayed Showings Start Thursday 5/20/2021 at 10:00am, negotiations start Monday 5/24/2021at 6pm.
6 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $299,900
