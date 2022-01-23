6 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $439,900

This Historic Village Treasure offers a backdrop of Old World Architecture paired with Modern Flair. With over 3800 SqFt, this 6 Bdrm, 3 Full Bath home has been Detailed and Pampered. The Gourmet Kitchen has Solid Surface Counters, a Center Island & Updated SS appliances. The adjacent Sprawling Dining Room offers seating for many, and is a Warm Gathering Space with a Beautifully Crafted Electric FP. The Spacious Family Room is adorned with Natural Light and has a Wet Bar/Coffee Bar area with Mini Fridge. The Elegant Front Parlor has New Windows and Classic Ambience. There is a 1st Floor Bdrm with a Wood Burning FP, a 1st Floor Full Bath, and is the Perfect Space for Guests. The Unique 2nd Floor offers 6 additional Bdrms. There is a Dressing Room with a Cozy Gas FP & two Closets. The Master Bdrm has a Full Bath and an additional Walk in Closet. One Bedroom is set up as an Office, and has a nearby Back Stairway for easy First Floor Access and Privacy. This Home is Wonderful for both Entertaining and Every Day Living. During the Summer months, you’ll enjoy a Large, Fenced Back Yard, with a Pool and a Large Patio area. This Home is a Short walk to Shops and Restaurants in the Village.