6 Bedroom Home in Cato - $89,999

Up for sale is country living in this cozy 2 family home, nestled in a wooded 6.3 acre parcel. With the second apartment income have your tenant pay the mortgage. The one bedroom first floor flat offers a spacious oak kitchen complete with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Here, the kitchen is combined with the living room creating open space unlimited, thirty two feet in all ! Step out the south facing living room french doors onto your private concrete patio overlooking the beautiful lawn and campfire pit. Second floor flat offers 2 bedroom accommodations with a large attic. The small deck off the kitchen permits the feel of the outdoors from the second floor. A spacious bathroom with the large elegant tub enclosure will surely please the wife. This one is equipped with a washer and gas dryer hook up, no need for the laundry mat. Built with energy in mind under modern day building code, coupled with the 93% efficient gas furnace, this is sure to please the family budget. Hot water is provided by an electric water heater serving both units. No worries with power, 3 electrical meter power distribution provides individual use consumption metering, everyone pays their fair share. Need the single family home, remove one wall and the second floor kitchen and you have several bedroom, 2 bath home, quite simply. See www.FranklinRuttan.com