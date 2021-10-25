6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $145,000

Wow! If you are looking for a spacious ranch home, with a complete apartment/in-law suite, featuring an enclosed back porch and charming stone patio, then this is the house for you!! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen appliances, 5 (yes FIVE) bedrooms on the first floor a master suite with a HUGE walk-in closet, and its own private bathroom!! A basement apartment/in-law suite/teen-suite with its own private entry can be used as extra income, complete with a second kitchen (appliances not included), full bathroom, HUGE bedroom with double closets. A fully fenced backyard that was made for enjoying yourself. Jordan-Elbridge Schools. Your own private getaway, right in the village- conveniently close to everything!