Rare Find! Duplex on Jordan's Village Edge! Large Owners side has 3 bedrooms, full bath up, 1st floor office, kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway with pantry and 1/2 half, full HUGE basement, and 2 car garage. VERY well maintained - all new windows and gorgeous hardwood floors. Apartment side has 3 bedrooms, full bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and the same beautiful floors/woodwork. Each unit has its own driveway on opposite sides of the home. Owner enters thru garage or front door. Tenant enters on left side of house. This is truly the perfect - live on one side and rent the other! All photos are of the owners side and common areas - No photos of interior of apartment as to not disrupt tenant more than necessary.
6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $189,900
