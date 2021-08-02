 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $189,900

6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $189,900

6 Bedroom Home in Jordan - $189,900

Rare Find! Duplex on Jordan's Village Edge! Large Owners side has 3 bedrooms, full bath up, 1st floor office, kitchen, dining room, living room, hallway with pantry and 1/2 half, full HUGE basement, and 2 car garage. VERY well maintained - all new windows and gorgeous hardwood floors. Apartment side has 3 bedrooms, full bath, living room, eat-in kitchen and the same beautiful floors/woodwork. Each unit has its own driveway on opposite sides of the home. Owner enters thru garage or front door. Tenant enters on left side of house. This is truly the perfect - live on one side and rent the other! All photos are of the owners side and common areas - No photos of interior of apartment as to not disrupt tenant more than necessary.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News