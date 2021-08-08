 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $114,900

HUGE historic Colonial 6 bedroom, 2 bath home needs a little TLC. Livable now with functioning kitchen and bathrooms, this home is getting a new roof but it needs lots of dry wall repair. Well, septic, furnace work well. Home has natural woodworking, hardwood floors, 2 staircases, 6 fireplaces (2 with Dutch ovens), screened in porch to watch the garden grow and the kids play and a two-story, 3-car heated garage with a workshop or for additional living space. Either cash or rehab/construction loan required. Easy commute to Auburn or Cortland. Check out this historic gem today.

