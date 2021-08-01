6 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $59,900

Investor Opportunity!!Bring it back to its former glory!!Former Selover mansion! Victorian era pride of Main Street.3 story brick building completely gutted to studs.1 functioning bath on 2nd floor.Gorgeous circular staircase!Unused new boiler system in basement.Never installed! Unfinished inground pool in basement. Gorgeous original woodwork includes mahogany and chestnut staircase with intricate carved newel post and huge pocket doors!Hardwood floors throughout.Aluminum coated roof needs some attention.Large corner lot.Home was also former VFW at one time.Call today!! Priced to move!!