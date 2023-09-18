Beautiful historic Cayuga Street home in Seneca Falls. Currently being used as a three unit apartment building but could easily be converted back to single family use. Property comes with all furniture and furnishing making for a potential turn-key Bed & Breakfast/ Vacation Rental. Main apartment space is grand with 4 BR, 3 full baths, 2 living rooms, formal dining, spacious kitchen with island, convenient first floor laundry and multiple closets for lots of storage space. Second and Third floor apartments are both 1BR/1 bath. Home is filled with character including original hardwood floors, woodwork and moldings. Carriage house can store multiple cars and potential for increased living space. Short walking distance to Van Cleef Lake, Fall Street shopping and restaurants. Short drive to Cayuga Lake, Northeast College and NYS Thruway.