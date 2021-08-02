Built New in 2009-2011 with only the brick walls remaining this Grand Lakefront Building offers a very unique 3 floors of residential Living. Two floors for the owner and one floor for their guest. The downstairs has a Yoga Studio and a lower level which is commercial. The building is totally sprinkled with high end finishes and offers Two Kitchens 6.2 Baths which means each bedroom has it's own in suite along with air conditioning and guest amenities. There are 3 outdoor patios with amazing views and 20' of private Lakefront and docks. The Basement and 1st Floor have heated floors along with the heated sidewalk and back parking lot which are wonderful on our snowy days. The best part about this building is that you can enjoy your own private domain and views but take the elevator down to the Lobby and walk to The restaurants, shops, grocery and pharmacy. All within 2 blocks. Just lock the door and go. Private Airport is only 2 miles away. A wonderful place to get away.
6 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $3,995,000
