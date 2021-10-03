Pristine 3 unit property for sale just 1.8 miles from the village of Skaneateles and less than 1 mile from event center "The Sinclair". Operating as a successful rental property, these 3 buildings were completely remodeled in 2016 & 2017. The rustic chic single family home is 1675 sq feet with 4 bedrooms, 2 beautifully appointed baths, living room, dining room, laundry room/mudroom, updated kitchen, and first floor bedroom. The second building is 2490 square feet and once was a general store and has 2 separate units. The first floor Studio features an open concept, wall to wall bookcases from the Old General Store, with 1 bath, kitchen, and space for 2 queen beds. Every unit has it's own laundry and two units have a wonderful large front porch for entertaining, Tons of potential to be a variety of uses, studio space, office, etc. The loft of the general store has its own private entrance and has 2 bedrooms, kitchen, laundry, vaulted ceilings and open living space. This listing encompasses 4165 square feet with plenty of parking, green space, and has a beautiful barn reconstructed in 2018. Bring your imagination to this income producing property!
6 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $699,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provide…
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the me…