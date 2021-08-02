6 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $479,900

Welcome to this wonderful brick colonial located in Onondaga Hill w/ Westhill Schools. This home has so much to offer including the possibility to have 7 bedrooms. Open foyer w/ a formal dining room & a separate office w/French doors. If you love to cook & like to entertain well this kitchen will provide that. The cherry cupboards provide lots of storage, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the center island perfect for sitting around enjoying coffee or those quiet talks. The kitchen is open to the morning room & family room w/gas FP. Most of the first floor has wooden blinds. The morning room is a perfect place for an extra table or an area to just sit & relax. The first floor bedroom is perfect & has a separate full bath. The 2nd floor has 4 large bedrooms w a jack n Jill bath & all BRs have good closet space, Master suite has a walk in closet w/a large master bath w/ soaking tub, stand up shower & separate vanities for his & her. If you are looking for more space enjoy the finished lower level w/a full bath, 2 bedrooms, workout room & bar area, This home truly has it all even a front porch to sit on when we have those cool nights & a large flat backyard.