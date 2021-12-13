You have been given another chance to own these TWO great houses on ONE large parcel in Camillus. Back on Market as DFT-Buyer unable to financially perform. Big price reduction too! The Main house is 4 bedrooms/2 full baths with updated kitchen and expansive deck. Move in ready for you or your tenants. Fresh paint and flooring. Second home is a 2bdrm/1bath Ranch with EIK, living room, and has 2 car garage below. Each house has its own separate driveway and utilities. West Genesee Schools. IDEAL for extended families to live side by side, or owner occupy one and rent out the other- OR BETTER YET-rent out both homes and enjoy two great income streams!
6 Bedroom Home in Warners - $199,900
