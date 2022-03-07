Great opportunity to own TWO houses on ONE large parcel in Camillus. The Main house is 4 bedrooms/2 full baths with updated kitchen and expansive deck. Move in ready for you or your tenants. Fresh paint and flooring. Second home is a 2bdrm/1bath Ranch with EIK, living room, and has 2 car garage below. Each house has its own separate driveway and utilities. IDEAL for extended families to live side by side, or owner occupy one and rent out the other- OR BETTER YET-rent out both homes and enjoy two great income streams! West Genny Schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Warners - $219,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…