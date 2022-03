6 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $1,200,000

ONE OF A KIND SECLUDED 101 ACRE ESTATE W/ABOUT 5600 SQ-FT OF LIVING SPACE BETWEEN MAIN HOME AND CARRIAGE HOUSE. ECLECTIC FARM HOUSE DESIGN. DETACHED 36X24 BARN W/10X10 BARN DOOR. MAIN HOME HAS CUSTOM FINISHES, NATURAL WOODWORK, POST & BEAM, CUSTOM CABINETS, CUSTOM WINDOWS, SOLID WOOD DOORS, EXPANSIVE KITCHEN, LIGHTING, BALDWIN HARDWARE, AMBROSIA MAPLE FLOORS, AND TASTEFUL FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. CARRIAGE HOUSE IS A 2 STORY WITH 2 BEDROOM AREAS, EAT-IN, LIVING AREA/LOFT, HALF, FULL BATHS AND 2 GARAGES WITH POSSIBLE IN-LAW, OR AIR -BNB INCOME OPPORTUNITIES. LOW OR NO ENERGY COSTS WITH SOLAR PANELS ON MAIN HOME AND BARN THAT SERVE THE PROPERTY. SIT ON THE 30X6 FRONT PORCH AND SEE THE BEAUTIFUL VIEW. 50+ ACRES OF WOODED LAND WITH MANY TYPES OF TREES. MANY WALKING PATHS, STREAM, AND DRUMLIN ON PROPERTY. STATE OF THE ART HEATING AND COOLING WITH FUJITSU MINI SPLITS IN MAIN HOME AND CARRRIAGE HOUSE. CUSTOM KITCHEN OPENS TO LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH LIVING, AND DINING AREAS W/LARGE ADJACENT SUNROOM W/MANY WINDOWS, SLIDERS, AND NATURAL LIGHT. 1FL HAS MASTER, BR/OFFICE, AND 2FL HAS 2BR+ AREAS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ATTACHED 1.5 CAR GARAGE ON HOME, AND 3-4 SPACES IN MAIN BARN. POSSIBLE OWNER FNANCING.