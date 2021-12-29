6. Dozens hurt in Thruway bus crash near Weedsport

A tour bus crash on the state Thruway just west of Weedsport exit 40 on Aug. 14 prompted a massive response by fire departments, ambulance crews and medical helicopters. Westbound highway traffic came to a standstill for hours as ambulances ferried victims from the scene. Auburn Community Hospital mobilized its incident command system, and staffers rushed into work as more than two dozen patients began arriving for treatment. After the call went out for help, four emergency room doctors arrived with 90 minutes and 57 nurses and other employees who received text messages also came to work that day. The Red Cross and the hospital's social workers helped passengers find a place to stay or contact their families.