6. State elections bring new faces

This year's November general election will always be remembered for the race at the top of the ticker, with President-elect Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump. It was a race that generated historically high turnout, despite a global pandemic.

But in New York state, the presidential race was never much in doubt. What was uncertain in Cayuga County, though, was the outcomes of a deep slate of state Legislature races and one congressional district battle.

After a bitter campaign with record levels of spending, incumbent U.S. Rep. John Katko once again defeated challenger Dana Balter.

In state races, incumbent Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and incumbent Sen. Pam Helming easily won re-elections. But three newcomers to Albany also emerged victorious. John Mannion won the race for a state Senate seat that had been vacated at the start of 2020 when former Sen. Bob Antonacci was sworn in as a state judge. John Lemondes won in a state Assembly race to replace the retiring Gary Finch, and Peter Oberacker won a Senate seat that's been held by retiring James Seward.

