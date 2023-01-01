6. Two city homicides result in murder charges

Two Auburn residents were charged with murder in 2022.

Shameek Marie Copes, 28, of 1 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, has been charged in the March 15 shooting death of John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, outside Swifty's Tavern in Auburn around 1:40 a.m. March 15.

Prosecutors said that Copes was caught on video shooting and killing Smith and that the gun believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from a storm sewer.

Authorities later tracked down Copes in South Carolina. Her trial is currently set to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

Two others, Adrian Agee and Junnell Copes, both of Auburn, have been charged with felonies in connection with Smith's death.

And Auburn police have charged a man with murder in the stabbing death of a man found dead in his home on Aug. 7.

Michael Dennison, 57, was found dead from multiple stab wounds at his 49 Grant Ave. residence, and investigators said that Daniel D. Nachtsheim, 58, of 131 Prospect St., Building 3, Apt. B1, had been at Dennison's home in the hours before he died "and ultimately admitted to causing the death of Michael."