7. Auburn launches city-run ambulance service

The Auburn City Council voted in June to end its longtime relationship with TLC Emergency Medical Services and establish a city-run ambulance department. City officials had cited problems with TLC staffing and service when a request for proposals was put out to service providers in 2019 and later decided that having the city run its own ambulance department was a better option than continuing to contract out for the service. The startup costs came to about $1 million but the city said it expects the department to be funded fully from revenues that come from fees charged to users. The department, housed at the Market Street fire station, officially began taking calls Oct. 30.