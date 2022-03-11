7 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $780,000

Impressive 1 level living! A custom Killian-built home excellently maintained & loaded w/upgrades. Over 6000 sq. ft. of living space! An open layout accommodates all entertainment needs A smartly designed kitchen has new granite countertops, a long curved island open to a cozy breakfast room w/a double-facing gas frplce. On the other side is a large family room w/new hardwood flrs & then out to a 20 x 20 three-season room. Outside 20 x16 and 10 x 8 gorgeous custom composite decks w/sweeping views of your private 5-acre oasis. Walk directly into a 6 person hot tub or step down to an enormous in-ground heated saltwater pool. Four spacious bdrms (1 used as office) on one side of the home w/access to a full bthrm. The other side has an exquisite mbdrm suite & spa-like tiled bathroom, double sinks, shower, & Jacuzzi tub, huge walk-in closet & second closet. Private door to the sunroom & out to the walk-in hot tub. A 2.5 car garage & separate entrance to a finished fully tiled lower level - an in-law suite w/family room, gas fireplace, wet bar, 2 bdrms, full kitch & bthrm. You even have a theater room w/10 x 10 rear screen projector/TV for movies complete w/surround sound!