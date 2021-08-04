 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $324,500

Don’t miss this Victorian masterpiece vintage country home. Bring the in-laws to share this vast well layed out living space. Close to amazing villages, Ithaca, Syracuse and Rochester. Offers a quiet private lifestyle. This well cared for home is an amazing find.

