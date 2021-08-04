Don’t miss this Victorian masterpiece vintage country home. Bring the in-laws to share this vast well layed out living space. Close to amazing villages, Ithaca, Syracuse and Rochester. Offers a quiet private lifestyle. This well cared for home is an amazing find.
7 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $324,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An adult care facility in Weedsport must relocate its residents after the state Department of Health suspended its operating certificate last week.
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending fully vaccinated residents to wear masks due to "substantial" COVID-19 transmis…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
In New York law, incarcerated individuals will no longer be referred to as inmates.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
A Cayuga County farm operating in the Cayuga Lake watershed has agreed to pay more than $100,000 in penalties and adhere to a strict state mon…