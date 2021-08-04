This magnificent mansion on 1.64 acres is located walking distance to the beautiful Village of Skaneateles that sits on the foot of one of the most pristine and sought out Finger Lakes and home of 6th Best School District in Upstate New York. This property was completely restored and renovated in 1996 and included a complete renovation of the kitchen, bathrooms, and basement area along with restoration of the remainder of the home. The renovation also included an addition of a 3 car detached garage with a full in-law apartment on the second story. The grounds of this 7 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom, 7200 square foot home are pristine. With 3 kitchens, 5 fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, finished basement and plenty of space, this home is sure to take your breath away.
7 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,849,500
