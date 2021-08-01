7 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $4,500,000

Brook Farm built in 1902 Home of Skaneateles Festival where world renown musicians came and played on the porch every August from 1980-2015. It is a magical place that offers serenity and peace on its 23.27 acres and 618 of waterfront with Boat House. It is a grand old 3 story home with large pillars and columns which invite you to sit and listen to the birds and sounds of nature along with the shady forest of old trees, its babbling brook and sweeping view of a majestic lake, and beach. Where one can sit sifting the shale for arrowheads on a hot summer day or enjoy the frigid crystalline silence of a late winter afternoon. This wonderful solid vintage home is just waiting for the next steward to become part of its life adding new ideas and creating new memories that will last a lifetime. Please note there is a Conservation Easement on this property that was entrusted to The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc.