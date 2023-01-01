7. Quill to retire after 16 years as mayor

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill announced in November that he will not seek a fifth term and plans to retire when his current term expires at the end of 2023. At that time, Quill will have been mayor for 16 years, tying Paul Lattimore as the city's longest serving mayor. Lattimore served four terms from 1968 to 1983.

The 73-year-old Democrat first ran for mayor in 2007, defeating incumbent Tim Lattimore by just 42 votes. He defeated Lattimore again 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Since becoming mayor, Quill has seen millions of dollars invested in downtown, including the $10 million state grant the city won in 2018. His tenure also includes the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on State Street, the Equal Rights Heritage Center and the new Auburn Fire Station.

Quill joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1973 and later served as fire chief before retiring in 2006. He is veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He said that he and wife, Joan, are looking forward to retirement and spending more time with their grandchildren.

"Everything is good, everything is great, but it comes time in all of our lives to sit down, sit back and relax and do what we want to do," he said.