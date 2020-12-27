7. Renowned brewery completes big expansion

Following the success of Prison City Pub & Brewery that opened in 2014, owners Dawn and Marc Schulz had been looking to expand the business beyond the confines of their downtown location. After years of planning — and changing plans — the business expanded in a big way in 2020 with the opening of a 14,000-square-foot facility at 251 North St.
The pandemic put a damper on plans for a summer opening, but the new venture is now up and running, with indoor seating for about 100, 20 beverages on tap and light foods available. The outdoor courtyard will likely become home to a beer garden when the weather warms up, with tentative plans including regular live music and a food truck.