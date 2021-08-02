8 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $2,749,000

Exquisite Luxurious Level Lakefront with a Year Round Multi Level Home. Walkable to everything in Village of Aurora, on the Eastern shores of Cayuga Lake. The quintessential custom-built 4 level, 10,000+ sqft with 8 bedrooms, 6 en suite and 11 baths. The main level with all the formal rooms and wood floors from the front door to outside deck and covered eating areas.A Grand Master suite with lakeside balcony, jetted tub, & walk-ins, 6 bedrooms on the second floors. Top floor fun with game room & dormitory style bedrooms and more to expand even.