8. Long prison sentences handed out in Auburn murder case

After delays in the court system brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, defendants in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole in Auburn began having their cases heard — and their sentences meted out.

The first of four people facing charges, Lucciano Spagnola, pleaded guilty to murder charges just days ahead of his expected trial in September, accepting a fate of 17 years to life in prison. Earlier this month, Gage Ashley was sentenced to 21 years to life for first-degree murder and other convictions. Defendant Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. A fourth man, Christian Rivera, was the one who planned the robbery and provided the others with masks, gloves and guns, authorities said. His case is still pending.