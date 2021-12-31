8. Long prison sentences handed out in Auburn murder case

After delays in the court system brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, defendants in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole in Auburn began having their cases heard — and their sentences meted out.
The first of four people facing charges, Lucciano Spagnola, pleaded guilty to murder charges just days ahead of his expected trial in September, accepting a fate of 17 years to life in prison. Earlier this month, Gage Ashley was sentenced to 21 years to life for first-degree murder and other convictions. Defendant Tyree Anglin pleaded guilty in June to first-degree manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. A fourth man, Christian Rivera, was the one who planned the robbery and provided the others with masks, gloves and guns, authorities said. His case is still pending.
The home where the crime took place, 8 Delevan St., was later seized by city officials as a nuisance property.