8. Owasco Lake Watershed rules advanced

Challenges to the health of Owasco Lake, public water source to more than half of Cayuga County's population and one of the county's most precious recreational assets, have been on these lists for more than a decade. In 2020, a major step toward potential water quality improvements took place.

In October, the Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board — the two legal purveyors of the legal — held a joint meeting to officially adopt a revised set of rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed. The vote was the culmination of a review, public input and drafting process that took more than three years to complete.

The proposed rules now go to the state Department of Health, which has the final say on whether they become official.

