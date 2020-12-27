 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8. Owasco Lake Watershed rules advanced

8. Owasco Lake Watershed rules advanced

Challenges to the health of Owasco Lake, public water source to more than half of Cayuga County's population and one of the county's most precious recreational assets, have been on these lists for more than a decade. In 2020, a major step toward potential water quality improvements took place.

In October, the Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board — the two legal purveyors of the legal — held a joint meeting to officially adopt a revised set of rules and regulations for the Owasco Lake Watershed. The vote was the culmination of a review, public input and drafting process that took more than three years to complete.

Owasco Lake 2.JPG

A summer afternoon on the north end of Owasco Lake.

The proposed rules now go to the state Department of Health, which has the final say on whether they become official.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News