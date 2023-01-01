8. Voters approve reduction of Cayuga County Legislature

By a margin of fewer than 100, voters in November approved a ballot proposition to change the district lines and reduce the size of the Cayuga County Legislature from 15 members to 11, the most significant change for the county government board in 30 years.

A primary goal of the measure was to eliminate the need for weighted voting currently in use because of large disparities in population size among the districts. The change — which will take effect in 2024 — brings population differences among districts within a range that allows for a one-vote-per-person system.

A near-unanimous bipartisan agreement by the Legislature brought the plan up for a vote. The new districts will include four in the city of Auburn and seven comprised of towns in Cayuga County. Representatives will be elected in November 2023, when the full Legislature will be on the ballot with candidates running for four-year terms.