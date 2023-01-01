9. Auburn SRO charged with sexually abusing student

An Auburn police officer who had been working as a school resource officer was arrested in March and charged with sexually abusing a student.

William Morrissey, 32, of Throop, also was fired after the accusations came to light and currently faces charges that include first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, both class D felonies.

Morrissey was arrested by the Cayuga Country Sheriff's Office and stands accused of subjecting a 14-year-old girl "to sexual contact by forcible compulsion" and engaging in "video call conversations which were sexually explicit in nature."

He was hired as a police officer in 2016 and assigned to the Auburn school district in 2018. The APD said that his alleged actions "are in direct conflict with everything we expect from an officer with the Auburn Police Department."

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case is still making its way through the court system.