9. Historic Auburn "mansions" change hands

There was growing interest in historic Auburn properties in 2020 as the year started off with a new owner of Dulles Inn, the former residence of prison wardens on South Street. Euterpe Hall, a restored church on North Division Street also went on and off the market this year, in addition to two historic mansions.

A Pennsylvania couple beat out more than 200 other applicants to become the new owners of the historic Seymour mansion at 113 South St., a property the city of Auburn acquired through tax foreclosure 2019. The three-story brick Victorian with 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms was built in 1861, and the property also includes a two-story carriage house. The mansion takes its unofficial name from its first occupant, banker and philanthropist James S. Seymour, founder of Auburn Community Hospital and Seymour Library.

And the auction for the 1871 brick Scottish-style mansion at 45 Owasco St. ended this fall with a winning bid of $335,000. Known as the Auburn Castle, the dilapidated building is three stories and about 7,000 square feet and also includes a carriage house. The property gained widespread attention on speculation that the Gothic revival mansion is haunted.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0