9. Tim Locastro's up and down season in Major League Baseball

Auburn native Tim Locastro had his share of ups and downs in professional baseball last season. Beginning the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he was traded in July to the New York Yankees and quickly racked up a few hits and runs, including his fifth career home run. But a promising run of playing time with the Bombers came to a discouraging halt when he suffered a torn ACL trying to make a leaping grab of a fly ball.

After surgery to repair the damage, he had been hopeful to rejoin the team in 2022 but was placed on waivers by the Yankees in the fall and picked up by the Boston Red Sox. The most recent development in Locastro's career was an announcement by the Red Sox that the organization would not tender his 2022 contract, making him a free agent.

At this point, Locastro is continuing to prepare to be ready for spring training should the opportunity arise.

