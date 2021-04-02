A different Augusta National await newcomers from November

Munoz still recalls what Jon Rahm told him in the final round after one particular shot, a 4-iron into the par-5 15th that landed just in front of the hole and settled not far behind it: "Anything you learn today, this week, forget about it."

"I'm looking forward to it and debuting again," Munoz said with a laugh.

Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 was the last player to win the Masters in his debut. Only three professionals — Carlos Ortiz, Robert MacIntyre and Will Zalatoris — and three amateurs are first-timers at this Masters.

As for the 13 who have never played in April? It's not like they didn't gain any experience at all.

"I don't think we played a golf course that was similar," said Max Homa, who missed the cut. "It was still nice to get out there and get the jitters over with. It's also a golf course I think everyone has watched more than any golf course on tour. You know a lot of spots where you need to leave it. You still saw where it can get you.

"I don't think it was rocket science that it was playing different," he said. "I threw a 3-iron into 15 and it stopped on a dime. We knew that would happen. The best players in the world are really good at adapting."