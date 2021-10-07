A look at the 16 potential World Series matchups

GIANTS-ASTROS (4.8%)

This storyline is easy: Dusty Baker goes up against San Francisco, the team he began his managerial career with in 1993. Baker took the Giants to a World Series in 2002 — still his only pennant as a big league skipper — but they lost to the Angels in seven games that year.

GIANTS-WHITE SOX (4.6%)

The Giants were the New York Giants back in 1917, when the White Sox beat them in the World Series behind Red Faber's three victories. Chicago did not win it all again for 88 years.

BREWERS-RAYS (3.4%)

These are the only two teams in the postseason this year that have never won the World Series. Tampa Bay traded shortstop Willy Adames to the Brewers in May. Star rookie Wander Franco has excelled in that spot for the Rays, but Adames hit 20 homers in 99 games after joining Milwaukee.

BRAVES-RAYS (3.1%)

The World Series goes to SEC football country. These two teams were one game away from meeting in last year's Fall Classic, but Atlanta lost to the Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series.

GIANTS-RAYS (2.7%)

Yes, that's correct: The Fangraphs numbers say this matchup between the two top seeds is actually the least likely. Evan Longoria is one of the top players in Tampa Bay's young history, but after 10 seasons there he was traded to the Giants. He's been with San Francisco for four seasons and still has good power when healthy.

