Stephanie Sroka was sitting in a chair in the living room of her Scipio mobile home when a tree crashed through the roof, nearly killing her, while a fast-moving storm swept through Cayuga County Thursday afternoon.

“Pieces of wood and metal just missed me, almost hitting me in the face,” said a shaken Sroka.

She was in the house with her daughter, Lana Brotherton, who was in another room and got out through a side door. Sroka was able to crawl out from under the debris and escape out a back opening with no injuries.

Answering the call was Scipio, Moravia and Locke fire departments. Sroka, her daughter, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Hall, will live with family members for the time being while the tree is removed and the home is repaired.