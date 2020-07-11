A safe atmosphere: Spurs' Popovich, Lakers' James praise NBA restart

"I honestly do believe — it's not just being a loyal soldier of the NBA, I've done my share of criticizing here and there when I thought it was necessary — I don't know where else you would be as safe as we are right now," Popovich said.

LeBron James completely agrees with that sentiment.

Like the Spurs, the Los Angeles Lakers — the West leaders, with James leading the way back into title contention after six consecutive years of not even making the playoffs — took to the Disney practice courts for the first time Saturday. And James said the notion of not being part of the restart "'never crossed my mind."

"This beautiful game of basketball, that brings so many people together, that brings happiness, that brings joy to the households, to so many families ... I'm happy to be a part of the biggest sports in the world," James said. "And I'm happy to have a platform where not only people will gain joy from the way I play the game, from the way our team plays the game, but also from what I'm able to do off the floor as well."

And on the health standpoint, James, like Popovich, raved about what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and many others teamed together to make happen at Disney.