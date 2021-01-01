A season often in doubt to end on time, no cancellations

During the summer, with baseball just returning from its hiatus and the NHL and NBA scrambling to build "bubbles" to complete their interrupted seasons, many scoffed at the prospect of the NFL going through a four-month schedule on time.

Without cancellations or significant delays, too, likely even to the staging of the Super Bowl.

It's now 2021, and while the league isn't gloating about getting every regular-season game played in an NFL stadium, maybe it should. When the Eagles host Washington for the season finale, a sense of achievement and relief would be natural.

"It's been a tremendous accomplishment by our players and clubs, all personnel who have worked on this, and certainly our relationship with the players association," says Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy. "As we are thinking about Feb. 7 and getting to the Super Bowl, we all think about the many weeks it has taken to get here with an appreciation and gratitude."