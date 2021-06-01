A second home: Blue Jays ready to soak in the support at Sahlen Field

But it will be particularly good for everyone to hear actual people in the park. By some estimates, there were fewer than 300 people in the facility during games last year – counting the players, coaches and umpires. When there's no fans, you don't need much servicing personnel. The park will come alive again this year.

The Jays are currently committed for 18 games through July 4 but are likely to play several more here. If they stay the whole season, they would play 59 games in Buffalo. They went 10-11 in Dunedin and are currently 27-25 overall, sitting 1½ games out of a wild-card slot.

"It will be great to be able to see our people that make us what we are at the ballpark," said Mike Buczkowski, the president of Rich Baseball Operations. "So many people that worked at concessions, so many ushers and security people are going to be there again. That was as strange as anything last year, walking into the ballpark and just not seeing the regular people that you run into."

And the staff will be there to support one of the biggest public gatherings the city has seen since the pandemic began. It will be about 6,600 for this week's games against the Marlins and Houston Astros, about 7,600 for the New York Yankees' visit that starts June 15 and probably more than that for future games.