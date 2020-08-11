'A totally different stadium': Blue Jays wowed by Sahlen Field

"It feels like I'm in a totally different stadium. They did a really good job," Pearson said. "Everything is nice, clean, spacious. We've got everything we need here. Some of the guys that were skeptical about it after seeing the place, they're all pumped up and ready to go. I think we're going to have a lot of success here and we're all looking forward to it."

The Jays' staff had a relatively small footprint to deal with for an MLB park and Atkins was impressed with the creativity they showed in repurposing spaces.

"They were able to use this facility to make sure we were safe and have all the resources a major-league player is going to need to prepare and ultimately play and recover and have those things they're accustomed to having," he said. "We wanted to make sure we could do that. I feel very good about the decision (to come to Buffalo). I felt good about it when we made it and I feel very good about it as we sit here today ready to open."

How did he gauge the players' reaction Monday night?

"The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive," Atkins said. "There are smiles on guys' faces. Seemingly, guys are appreciative at the amount of work, the attention to detail, thoughts on using the space in a safe way and also in a productive way. Guys feel that they have what they need to compete at the highest level."

"I was actually concerned about everything because of course it's not a big-league ballpark but the job they did here is amazing," Montoyo said. "It feels like a big-league ballpark right now. Everything is great. 'Toronto Blue Jays' everywhere and the players are happy and pleased so that means a lot to me."

