A tough call: minor league umpires squeezed as lost year looms

Any other May weekend, Trevor Dannegger might’ve been in Hartford or Richmond or Akron on a Double-A diamond, wrangling players, coaches and managers.

In a day or so, he could be on a field in northern Missouri — tending peas, corn and melons.

All across baseball, farm systems are shut down because of the virus outbreak. So for Dannegger, a 24-year-old umpire prospect with a promising trajectory in the minor leagues, this unforeseen break from the Eastern League means more trips to the family farm.

“Getting away from the stress,” he said.

It also affords more time to sort through the process of filing for unemployment. After working games from California to Maine last year, it’s complicated.

“I’m still waiting,” Dannegger said.

At every level in the sport, there's uncertainty for everyone. Minor league players look as if they'll have no season — most hitters and pitchers, many of whom seem destined to get released, will need to put together their own practice sessions.

For minor league umpires, it's a double-whammy in a lost year: no income and no real way to improve their craft.