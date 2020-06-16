A1 Teases

A1 Teases

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak-US Open-Scenarios

A high-ranking official for the U.S. Open tells the Associated Press that if the Grand Slam tennis tournament is held in 2020, she expects it to be at its usual site in New York and in its usual dates starting in August. 

 Adam Hunger, Associated Press file photo

WEATHER: SUNNY 84 • 61

LEFT TEASE: US Open closed to fans

Cuomo says tennis tourney will be held. B1

UPPER RIGHT TEASE: Car fires in Auburn

Police investigating blazes. A3

LOWER RIGHT TEASE: Sennett solar array

Committee OKs plan changes. A3

BOTTOM OF PAGE

Get digital headlines that interest you the most delivered via email. Visit auburnpub.com/newsletters to choose from any or all of 20 different topical emailed newsletters, including daily weather, breaking news, crime and courts, and politics.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Roy L. Shields

KING FERRY — Roy L. Shields, 77, of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at University Hospital in Syracuse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News