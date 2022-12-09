AAA study shows unsafe driving habits increasing

The American Automobile Association reported an increase in unsafe driving practices since 2020.

Research shows high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities, Helms said in the release. And sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

However, a report from AAA shows other unsafe driving habits — speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and impaired driving — rose in 2021 from 2020.

The number of drivers who reported driving after they felt they had drunk enough to be intoxicated increased nearly 24%, show data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. That's a reversal of a trend from 2018 to 2020.

“The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing. While drivers acknowledge that certain activities behind the wheel – like speeding and driving impaired, are not safe, many still engage in these activities, anyway,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the foundation. “We must be aware of the serious consequences of dangerous driving behaviors and change course.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, traffic fatalities have risen. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle crashes last year, up 10.5% from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020.

Speeding, impairment and non-use of seatbelts account for a considerable proportion of the increased fatalities, the administration reports.

As in previous years, the AAA reports, drivers reported engaging in risky behaviors they knew would meet with disapproval from friends or family. For example:

• Texting while driving: 92% think it’s very or extremely dangerous; 96% think someone important to them would disapprove; 26% admitted to doing it in the past 30 days.

• Aggressive driving: 88% think it’s very or extremely dangerous; 96% think someone important to them would disapprove; 23% admitted to doing it in the last 30 days

“The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research. “Fortunately, we know that reinforcing safe behavior with someone we know can influence them to change, so on our next ride with a passenger, let’s show them how it’s done safely.”

AAA recommends these safety tips.

• Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking.

• Slow down. Drivers tend to overestimate the time saved by speeding.

• Stay alert. Stop driving if you become sleepy. Fatigue impacts reaction time, judgment and vision.

• Drive sober. If you consume marijuana or alcohol, don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe behind the wheel.

• Buckle your seat belt. A properly worn seatbelt is the most effective way to survive a traffic crash.