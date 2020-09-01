Abandon the NFL? Partners don't, even during a pandemic

Those decisions, naturally, have become more difficult to make during a pandemic that likely will last through the entire NFL schedule and playoffs.

"Corporate sponsors are doing risk assessments, understanding what the contracts are requiring," says Mark Reino, CEO of Merit Mile, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based advertising, PR and sports marketing agency. "Are there out clauses, termination clauses, acts of God clauses that can enable them to perhaps exit these agreements?"

Reino points to the possibility of college football partners turning to the NFL with the Big Ten and Pac-12 having canceled their fall seasons and other conferences trimming theirs.

"A lot of those conversations are being held now," he says. "The decisions are not close to being made. What is happening in the overall sponsors/advertising landscape is a lot of information gathering. They have to leave at least 25% of that intake open as a result of the pandemic."

So the NFL could find new or stronger revenue flows as companies involved with college football head to the pros for more attention and impact.

They also might have benefited from timing.