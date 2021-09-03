ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

Ulvaeus added, "it's good if you do that before you dead. Because it gets more accurate then."

They sang and played together for hours every day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, approximately 90-minute show.

"We dressed up in a leotards with dots or little things on them," Ulvaeus said. "And we had dots in our faces and helmets with cameras. And there we were, the four of us on stage together doing these songs."

They say it was hard work but a great pleasure, but for one thing.

"I'd say the only big problem was that we had to shave our beards," Andersson said. "I've had my beard for 50 years."

The planned show spurred the making of the album, which features the new songs "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down." It began with sessions in 2018 and was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was so joyful to be together in the studio again, the four of us," Andersson said."

The show will come 50 years after the founding of the group that consisted of two married couples for most of its existence, and whose name is an acronym of the first names of its members, Agnetha Fältskog, 71, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Ulvaeus and Andersson.