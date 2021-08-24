ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced an alliance Tuesday that will work together "on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling" with a clear eye on the growing power of the SEC.

Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks, but commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — all relatively new to their positions —- acknowledged the plan publicly for the first time.

"There's no contract. There's no signed document. There doesn't need to be," Kliavkoff said.

The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited Texas and Oklahoma to join the league and create a 16-school league by 2025. The move sent shockwaves through college athletics and will leave the Big 12 without its two premier schools in the paydirt sport of football.

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 hope its alliance of 41 schools that span from Miami to Seattle leads to stability at the top of big-time college sports and thwarts future realignment.