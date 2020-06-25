ACC Commissioner John Swofford stepping down after 24 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When John Swofford became commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1997, the league was basketball-centric and North Carolina-focused.

In the 23 years since, the conference has grown into a 15-school behemoth spanning 10 states. Swofford brought stability and unity to the ACC at a time when it seemed vulnerable, creating a conference that could flourish in a football-dominated college sports landscape.

"Certainly, John Swofford oversaw and successfully navigated the Atlantic Coast Conference through the most dramatic era of change in its storied history," Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyewski said.

The ACC announced Thursday the 2020-21 academic year will be Swofford's last as commissioner. The 71-year-old will continue in the role until his successor is in place and help with the transition. Swofford said he and his wife, Nora, had been planning for "some time" for this be his final year.

A former football player and athletic director at North Carolina, Swofford's 24-year run as commissioner will be the longest in the history of the 67-year-old conference.