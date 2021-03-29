ACC ends forgettable season with early NCAA Tournament exit

When the NCAA Tournament brackets came out, the ACC teams with the best seeds were Florida State and Virginia at No. 4 in their respective regions. That marked the first time since seeding began in 1979 that the ACC didn't have any team seeded higher than fourth.

That represented quite a fall for a conference that had three No. 1 seeds for the 2019 NCAA Tournament: Duke, North Carolina and eventual national champion Virginia.

"We weren't quite as good at the top," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after the first round of the NCAA Tournament. "Obviously (North) Carolina and Duke weren't as good as they've been. Virginia was good, but they struggled during the middle of the year. We didn't really have a top-10, top-15, top-16 team, top-20 team, really, at the end of the day. We had a lot of good teams."

That became apparent during this tournament.

First-round losers from the ACC included Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Virginia fell to No. 13 seed Ohio in one of the first round's bigger upsets. North Carolina coach Roy Williams watched his personal record in first-round games fall to 29-1 when the Tar Heels got blown out by Wisconsin.