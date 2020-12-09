ACC juggles schedule again due to virus as season winds down

The league traditionally wants all eyes on its two top teams battling for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but this year on championship Saturday, Georgia Tech also will play at Miami and Florida State will play at Wake Forest.

While it could be a case of television money driving the proverbial bus in the ACC, coaches and players refuse to see it that way.

"These guys are competitors. We are a young football team. We're one of the youngest teams in college football. We need every rep that we can get," said Florida State coach Mike Norvell, whose team (2-6, 1-6) has played only twice in five weeks. "I understand the challenges that come with that, but our guys are excited about being able to go through a week and implement a plan to do all you can to prepare for a game.

"When that's taken away from you, it is emotional ... we want to play," he said.

Duke junior running back Mataeo Durant will get his last chance for the year at Florida State on Saturday and isn't inclined to pass up the opportunity to play again.

"It's all about competing. Everyone wants to go out there and compete to the best of their abilities," he said. "At the end of the day, we all play the same game and so we're in it for the same reasons, trying to go out and get a win every weekend."