ACC looking to improve shaky performance in Power 5 matchups

Hokies coach Justin Fuente said his program hopes to make the ACC proud when they visit the Big 12's Mountaineers' Milan Puskar Stadium, one of the loudest in the country.

"We always understand that we are representing our league and we want the other members of the league to do well, obviously when they're not playing us," Fuente said. "But, you know, it's something we're all conscious of."

The Hokies and Mountaineers are old Big East rivals, having met 52 times, including every season from 1973-2005. But Virginia Tech left for the ACC in 2004 and they have met only once since.

"I think that's fine for the fans to see the different matchups," Fuente said. "But there's certainly a level of conference pride that goes with each trip ... when you're playing someone from another Power Five."

Down the road in Charlottesville, Virginia, coach Bronco Mendenhall agrees but said conference considerations are not his primary priority for him. The Cavaliers have one of the two victories against Power Five foes so far, 42-14 against Illinois.

"The very first thing is loyalty and care for our own players, our own team and our own program," he said. "Man, that doesn't leave much room for much else, but then if you were to say, `Okay, what else?', certainly the league matters."