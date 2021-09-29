ACC race looks wide open amid No. 25 Clemson's struggles

It took less than a month to dramatically change the look of the Atlantic Coast Conference race and likely knock the league out of the national-title hunt.

Six-time reigning league champion and 25th-ranked Clemson has an early league loss against one of its top division challengers and two losses overall. North Carolina and Miami have gone from preseason top-15 teams to unranked.

That leaves the ACC barely hanging on at the bottom of the Top 25 with No. 23 North Carolina State and No. 24 Wake Forest as the league's highest-ranked teams. The race for the league title hasn't been this wide open in the better part of a decade.

"You can't approach these games thinking one team's automatically better than the others," Syracuse defensive end Josh Black said. "Whoever's playing best this game is going to win. That's why I think this year is so cool: there's no top-front runner."

Then again, while it adds drama, it has likely ended the league's chances of returning to the College Football Playoff. The ACC has earned one of the four spots in every edition, first by Florida State as a reigning national champion in 2014 followed by Clemson each year since — with the Tigers claiming two national championships.