ACC schools optimistic about fall return

Nine of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall while three others have publicly said they are exploring scenarios for a return following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening campuses for in-person instruction is a crucial step toward restarting college sports, which were shut down in March. Commissioners of the nation’s major football conferences told Vice President Mike Pence last month that college sports couldn’t return until campuses have reopened, while the NCAA’s chief medical officer said last week that widespread testing for COVID-19 would be critical to restarting sports.

Football stands out in particular, both with its preseason camps scheduled for August and its status as the revenue driver when it comes to conference TV deals. The ACC’s first football games are scheduled for Sept. 3, with Clemson visiting Georgia Tech and North Carolina State visiting Louisville.

So far, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe to do so.